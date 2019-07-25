Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust watchdog will be strengthened with a special branch to oversee the market power of U.S. technology giants Facebook and Google under sweeping regulatory reforms proposed by the government on Friday.

"This particular branch ... will be able to be approached by various companies who believe that the algorithms have been misused," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Sydney.

