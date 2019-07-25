Quantcast

Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies

By Reuters

Reuters


SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust watchdog will be strengthened with a special branch to oversee the market power of U.S. technology giants Facebook and Google under sweeping regulatory reforms proposed by the government on Friday.

"This particular branch ... will be able to be approached by various companies who believe that the algorithms have been misused," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Sydney.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's antitrust watchdog will be strengthened with a special branch to oversee the market power of U.S. technology giants Facebook and Google under sweeping regulatory reforms proposed by the government on Friday.

"This particular branch ... will be able to be approached by various companies who believe that the algorithms have been misused," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Sydney.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics
Referenced Symbols: FB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar