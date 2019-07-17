Australian property firm Lendlease lands $15 bln mega deal with Google

Reuters





July 18 (Reuters) - Construction firm Lendlease Group on Thursday said it has secured a contract from Alphabet Inc'sGoogle to jointly undertake development of properties worth $15 billion in California.

Lendlease said it would jointly undertake the master planning, entitlement and development of three major areas in the San Francisco Bay Area with the technology major.

