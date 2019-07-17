Quantcast

Australian property firm Lendlease lands $15 bln mega deal with Google

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Construction firm Lendlease Group on Thursday said it has secured a contract from Alphabet Inc'sGoogle to jointly undertake development of properties worth $15 billion in California.

Lendlease said it would jointly undertake the master planning, entitlement and development of three major areas in the San Francisco Bay Area with the technology major.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 18 (Reuters) - Construction firm Lendlease Group on Thursday said it has secured a contract from Alphabet Inc'sGoogle to jointly undertake development of properties worth $15 billion in California.

Lendlease said it would jointly undertake the master planning, entitlement and development of three major areas in the San Francisco Bay Area with the technology major.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar