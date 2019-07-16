Australian prime home-loan arrears stabilise in May, trend to continue

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Australian prime home-loan arrears stabilised in May after rising in preceding months and the trend is expected to continue in the next quarter, S&P Global Ratings said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

The Standard & Poor's Performance Index (SPIN) for Australian prime mortgages was largely unchanged at 1.52% in May, compared with 1.53% in the previous month, the credit ratings agency said in the report which does not constitute a rating action.

Arrears were up 13 basis points year-on-year, though the deterioration dissipated in May.

"Interest-rate and tax cuts will assist with debt serviceability, aided by the historical seasonality of arrears," the agency said.

S&P said it expected these factors would mainly affect the less-severe arrears categories and that borrowers who are deeper in arrears are more likely to struggle due to fewer refinancing options.