Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell's international business - AFR

Reuters


SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Equity Partners has set up a new company as part of its plans to buy the international business of U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co , The Australian Financial Review reported citing anonymous sources.

The Australian private equity firm is getting ready to bid for Campbell Soup's international brand portfolio, including local cookie brand Arnott's, with a valuation of A$3 billion ($2.10 billion), the paper said.

A spokesman for PEP declined to comment. Representatives from Campbell Soup did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

