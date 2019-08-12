Quantcast

Australian Pacific Coal says Dartboork mine life extension not approved

By Reuters

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian Pacific Coal Ltd said on Tuesday that its application to extend the mine life at its Dartbrook coal mine in New South Wales had not been approved by a land use planning body.

However, the coal miner said some elements of its application to modify consent for its Dartbrook mine had won approval by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC).

"Whilst the main elements of mining and transport were approved, it is disappointing the IPC did not approve the additional 5 years of mine life," Executive Chairman John Robinson said in a statement.





