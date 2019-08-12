Australian Pacific Coal disappointed that life extension for key coal mine denied

Shutterstock photo





Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian Pacific Coal said on Tuesday it was disappointed its application to extend the mine life at its mothballed Dartbrook coal mine had been rejected by a state regulator.

The company had sought permission from the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission to extend the mine's life for an additional five years beyond the current approval, which ends on December 5, 2022.

The Commission on Friday ruled the company could restart underground mining using "bord-and-pillar" methods up until December 2022.

"The impacts relating to air quality, noise, subsidence, groundwater and greenhouse gas emissions have not been fully considered in this application," it said.

The Dartbrook mine was placed on care and maintenance in late 2006 due to operational difficulties and lower coal prices.

"It is disappointing the IPC did not approve the additional 5 years of mine life," Australian Pacific's Executive Chairman John Robinson said in a statement.

Australian Pacific added that it will review the reasons for the decision and evaluate all available options.