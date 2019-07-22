Australian lithium miner Altura raises $15.8 mln as big shareholder raises stake

Shutterstock photo





July 23 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd said on Tuesday key shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd would increase its stake and invest A$22.4 million ($15.8 million) in the company.

The lithium miner said it will issue 200 million fully paid ordinary shares to a unit of Shanshan , which would result in the Shanghai-listed company becoming its single largest shareholder with a 19.4% stake.

The issue price of 11.2 cents per share is marginally higher than Altura's last closing price of 11 cents per share on July 19.

Last month, it acquired an 11.8% stake in Altura from the company's former biggest investor and one-time suitor, China'sShaanxi J&R Optimum Energy .

Altura's shares traded as much as 9.1% higher on Tuesday after the announcement, against a 0.3% rise in the broader index

($1 = 1.4221 Australian dollars)