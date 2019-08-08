Australian economy may have reached gentle turning point - RBA

Reuters





CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Australian economy may have reached a gentle turning point and quarterly economic growth numbers are expected to strengthen gradually, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Phil Lowe told a parliamentary committee on Friday.

"There are signs the economy may have reached a gentle turning point," Lowe told the committee in Canberra, though he reiterated it was reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates.

"The major uncertainty continues to be the trade and technology disputes between the United States and China. These disputes pose a significant risk to the global economy."

Markets expect global central bank stimulus, including a larger than expected 50 basis point cut by New Zealand on Wednesday, will compel the RBA to cut again before year-end.