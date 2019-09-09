Australian cyber officials warned India against using Huawei - newspapers

Reuters





SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian government officials advised India to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.

Officials from anti-cyberespionage body the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) were asked about an Australian ban on using the Chinese technology giant to build 5G networks when a delegation visited New Delhi last week, The Australian Financial Review and The Australian reported.

"Indian officials were keen to get an understanding of how the Turnbull government arrived at the decision to ban Huawei, and multiple discussions have been held over the matter," the AFR said, referring to a move led former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2018.

India had also consulted the United States on its Huawei ban, the newspaper added, without providing any source.

Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks, a move the Chinese company criticised as being "politically motivated".

A Reuters email to a Huawei media representative in Australia, listed on the company's website, received a bounceback notification.

The ASD did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.