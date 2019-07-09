Australian consumer confidence tumbles to 2-year low

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer confidence collapsed in July to a two-year low despite two cuts in interest rates by the country's central bank, tax rebates and a modicum of stability in falling house prices.

Wednesday's survey showed the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank index of consumer sentiment slumped 4.1% in July following a 0.6% fall in June.

The index was down sharply by 9% from a year earlier at 96.5, meaning pessimists just outnumbered optimists.

In another positive news for consumers, Australian lawmakers last week approved A$158 billion ($109.95 billion) worth of tax cuts over the next decade, which will offer a $1,080 rebate to low-and middle-income earners.

"The fall in sentiment this month is troubling as it comes against what should have been a supportive backdrop for confidence," said Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan.

"The main driver continues to be deepening concerns about the outlook for the Australian economy and prospects for family finances," Hassan added.

"Deteriorating expectations for the economy outweighed any near term support from the prospect of lower interest rates and tax relief."

As a result, the survey's measure of economic conditions for the next 12 months slid 12.3%, while family finances compared to a year ago fell 3.0%.

There was hardly any optimism on the future, with the economic outlook for the next five years paring back sharply to fall 6.7% and family finances over the year ahead down 8%.

The impact of the rate cut failed to perk up respondents who held a mortgage where confidence fell 3.3%.

A measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item climbed 3.6% - the only sub-index to show a rise.

Still, the mood overall on housing picked up with the index of whether it was a good time to buy rising 5.4% after a 1.8% gain last month.

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics