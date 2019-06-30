Quantcast

Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay shares dive amid Visa threat

By Reuters

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia'sAfterpay Touch Group Ltd , an early adopter of buy-now-pay-later consumer lending, were being sold down for a second trading day on Monday after credit card giant Visa Inc unveiled plans to enter the market.

The stock was down as much as 10% in early trading after a similar fall late on Friday, wiping a combined A$1.38 billion ($967.4 million) off the firm's market capitalisation since Friday morning.

Afterpay shares had started to recover heading into lunch-time trading, although trading remained volatile.

Buy-now-pay-later players like Afterpay let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan. They typically make money by receiving fees from vendors.

More than 10% of Australians use Afterpay and its Australian competitor Zip Co , according to broker UBS.

Visa said last week it was piloting its own instalment payment programme, triggering an instant sell-down of Afterpay stock.

Afterpay said in a stock market announcement on Monday that media reporting of Visa's plans may have influenced trading.

The Melbourne-based company suffered a similar price fall last month, after being ordered by Australia's financial crime watchdog to hire an external auditor to look into its anti-money-laundering protocols. The shares promptly rebounded.

($1 = 1.4265 Australian dollars)





