Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay shares continue dive amid Visa threat

Shutterstock photo





SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia'sAfterpay Touch Group Ltd , an early adopter of the buy-now-pay-later consumer lending model, are being heavily sold for a second consecutive trading day after credit card giant Visa Inc unveiled plans to enter the market.

The stock was down as much as 10% in early trading on Monday, after suffering a similar fall late on Friday, wiping a combined A$1.38 billion ($967.38 million) off the firm's market capitalisation since Friday morning.

Buy-now-pay-later players like Afterpay let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan.

($1 = 1.4265 Australian dollars)