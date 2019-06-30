Quantcast

Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay shares continue dive amid Visa threat

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia'sAfterpay Touch Group Ltd , an early adopter of the buy-now-pay-later consumer lending model, are being heavily sold for a second consecutive trading day after credit card giant Visa Inc unveiled plans to enter the market.

The stock was down as much as 10% in early trading on Monday, after suffering a similar fall late on Friday, wiping a combined A$1.38 billion ($967.38 million) off the firm's market capitalisation since Friday morning.

Buy-now-pay-later players like Afterpay let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan.

($1 = 1.4265 Australian dollars)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: APT ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar