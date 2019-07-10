Quantcast

Australian bank regulator tells Westpac, ANZ, NAB to set aside another $350 mln

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Thursday it has told three of the country's biggest banks to set aside an additional A$500 million ($348 million) each until they have strengthened risk management and reimbursed customers wrongly charged fees.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it wrote to Westpac Banking Corp , Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd to tell them of additional capital requirements.

"Australia's major banks are well-capitalised and financially sound, but improvements in the management of non-financial risks are needed," APRA Chair Wayne Byres said in a statement.

