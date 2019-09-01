Australia, NZ dlrs stay low; RBA rate decision, Q2 GDP eyed

Reuters





By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars remained on a slippery slope on Monday as investors snubbed riskier assets on growing fears of a global slowdown, though hopes of more stimulus in China capped losses.

The Australian dollar , a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan, was last down 0.1% at $0.6728, not far from a recent decade low of $0.6677.

Its New Zealand counterpart was set for a sixth straight day of losses. It last held at $0.6307, within spitting distance of a recent 2016 low of $0.6283. The kiwi slid 3.9% in August.

Investors are worried the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, which is showing no signs of cooling, would tip the world into recession. On Sunday, the latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kicked in while China has imposed duties on U.S. crude.

Investors took some solace from growing expectations of more stimulus in China, Australia's top trading partner, after the country's State Council signalled more support for its economy.

An unexpected bounce in a private Chinese factory activity survey for August also helped sentiment.

Official data on the health of the Australian economy was mixed.

Figures on home prices showed the best monthly gain in August since 2017, signalling a long-awaited upturn in the country's property market.

But separate data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed a surprise drawdown in business inventories that suggested the economy might not have grown at all in the June quarter.

Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due on Wednesday where the median forecast of 20 economists had been that the economy expanded 0.5% from the first quarter, while annual growth braked to just 1.4%.

Many economists said they could possibly downgrade their forecasts after Monday's data.

A survey of job advertisements fell in August, suggesting Australia's labour market was softening, cementing views the country's central bank may have to ease policy again after two rate cuts since June.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chopped its cash rate to an all-time low of 1%. It is widely expected to stay on hold at its monthly meeting on Tuesday though financial futures 0#YIB: are fully pricing in a third cut to 0.75% in October. AU/INT

In New Zealand, investors will keep a close eye on a fortnightly global dairy auction on Tuesday.

Dairy is a key revenue earner for New Zealand, generating more than 7% of the nation's GDP. The New Zealand milk co-operative, which is owned by about 10,500 farmers, controls nearly a third of the world dairy trade.

The latest auction in August had shown surprisingly strong gains for whole milk powder, the most widely traded item, on increased demand from Asia.