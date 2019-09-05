Australia, NZ dlrs set for strong weekly gains, bonds see a sell-off

Reuters





By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar hovered near a one-month high on Friday while its New Zealand cousin held on to recent gains as positive U.S. data and some optimism on coming Sino-U.S. trade talks lured investors into risk assets.

Safe haven Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds were heavily sold off, sending yields to multi-week highs across the curve.

"Although investors have become increasingly doubtful about President Trump's commitment to reaching a trade deal with China, any sign of even a temporary de-escalation is welcome by the markets in a deteriorating global economic environment," Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM said in a client note.

Still, some expect market volatility and uncertainties to dominate sentiment for some time to come.

"With any trade resolution unlikely soon, the erratic markets of August may persist into October," said Bob Baur, chief economist for Principal Global Investors in the United States.

"If that's the case, U.S. Treasury yields could re-test the lows of 2012 and 2016. Beyond that, government bond yields are surely tracing out a trough that will hold into 2021."

Already yields on government bonds around the world have slid sharply to multi-year or even record lows on expectations of easier monetary policy globally.

Treasury yields rose overnight, also helped by a wave of corporate debt supply. That together with a better tone on trade boosted antipodean yields.