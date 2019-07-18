Quantcast

Aurora Cannabis wins contract to supply medical cannabis to Italy

By Reuters

July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc , said on Thursday it had secured a two-year contract to supply medical cannabis to the Italian government.

The company will supply a minimum of 400 kg of medical cannabis to the country, one of the most strictly regulated medical cannabis markets in the world.

Aurora said it will supply cannabis from its Canadian EU GMP certified facilities and imported into Italy through Aurora Deutschland, its wholly-owned European unit.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora, which had won the first tender in Italy in January 2018, said it will continue to supply medical cannabis to the country according to the contract.





