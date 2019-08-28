Aurora Cannabis Stock Looks Overvalued Here

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) a Canadian cannabis stock that has yet to make a profit, is likely overvalued. Its market value is $5.6 billion U.S., or $7.5 billion CAD.

ACB's sales for the June quarter will be between $100 million CAD and $107 million CAD, according a press release on Aug. 6 from Aurora. That should put annual run rate revenues between $400 million CAD and $428 million CAD.

This means ACB stock is trading between 19 times and 20 times that run rate.

That may not seem expensive, especially compared with other overvalued Canadian cannabis stocks. For example, Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ) just reported $10 million CAD in quarterly sales. But CRON has a market value of $4.9 billion CAD . That puts its price-to-sales ratio at 122x on a run-rate basis. Also, Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) trades at a higher multiple than ACB at 31 times run-rate sales.

But Aurora Cannabis stock is not in very good financial shape. It is losing money, burning cash and may need to continually raise capital to stay alive.

Aurora Racking Up Heavy Losses

ACB reported net income losses of $158 million CAD on net revenues of C$65 million CAD for the three months ended March 31. That means that losses represented 243% of revenue. Aurora Cannabis stock will report its June quarter earnings in September. So far it has not provided guidance on if its losses are expected to fall.

The company has been burning cash at a rate of about $323 million CAD between its cash flow for operations and investing activities for the first nine months of its 2019 fiscal year. That implies a minimum of $431 million CAD per year needs to be financed, even though sales are rising.

So far it has been able to finance its burn rate. In March Aurora Cannabis stock reported it had $534 million CAD in unrestricted cash and securities. That implies its cash burn could last a year or so.

Recently ACB boosted its credit facility by $160 million CAD. Aurora likely had to finance cash burn losses during the last six months, and its cash liquidity was running low. We won't know much for sure until September.

Investors' Appetite for Continual Losses Might Be Waning

In the past six months, since March 19, Aurora Cannabis stock has fallen from $9.96 to $5.57 - a drop of 44%. Meanwhile ACB stock has reported higher sales and higher sales forecasts.

So investors are not buying the press. The continuing losses and cash burn may be getting to them. And frankly, that is what is happening in the whole Canadian cannabis stocks arena.

What to Do?

I suppose you could wait until tearnings to see how well the company is doing. But ACB has already pre-announced its expected sales range. Investors so far think that 20x times sales may be too high, even though relative to other Canadian cannabis stocks it seems "cheap." Frankly they want to see profits or at least a major reduction in the cash burn rates.

Pay attention in September to what Aurora Cannabis says when it expects to get cash flow profitable, if at all. Even if ACB stock doesn't forecast this, see if it expects to reach breakeven sales anytime soon. At least then investors can look for light at the end of the cash burn tunnel.

As of this writing, Mark Hake, CFA does not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

