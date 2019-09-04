Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $5.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.98% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.

ACB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 11, 2019. On that day, ACB is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 115.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.02 million, up 432.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.17% higher. ACB is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

