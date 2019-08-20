Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.93, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ACB as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect ACB to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 115.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.02 million, up 432.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% higher within the past month. ACB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.