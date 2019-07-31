Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) closed at $6.25, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.09% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.62% in that time.

ACB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect ACB to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 115.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $86.93 million, up 485.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.16% lower within the past month. ACB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.