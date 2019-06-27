Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (Symbol: ACB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.70, changing hands as high as $7.73 per share. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.004 per share, with $12.525 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.70.
