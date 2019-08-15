Quantcast

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

AudioCodes Ltd. ( AUDC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AUDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUDC was $17.39, representing a -11.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.74 and a 93.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

AUDC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). AUDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

