Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BOLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.15, changing hands as low as $32.11 per share. Audentes Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.95 per share, with $41.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.16.
