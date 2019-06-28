ATU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Actuant Corp (Symbol: ATU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.47, changing hands as high as $24.55 per share. Actuant Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.07 per share, with $31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.55.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »