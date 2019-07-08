AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

AT&T Inc. ( T ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that T has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.3, the dividend yield is 5.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $34.3, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.37 and a 27.99% increase over the 52 week low of $26.80.

T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) and China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. ( CHL ). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.82%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( VLUE )

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF ( JHCS )

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ( FXU )

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF ( GBIL )

First Trust Morningstar ETF ( FDL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 7.89% over the last 100 days. VLUE has the highest percent weighting of T at 8.66%.