AT&T Earnings: T Stock Up Despite Subscriber Losses

AT&T earnings for the second quarter of 2019 have T stock up on Wednesday despite it losing subscribers.

AT&T (NYSE: T ) starts off its most recent earnings report with earnings per share of 89 cents. This is a drop from the company's earnings per share of 91 cents from the same time last year. However, it was still good news for T stock by managing to match Wall Street' earnings per share estimate for the quarter.

The AT&T earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 also includes net income of $3.70 billion. This is down from the company's net income of $5.10 billion reported in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating income reported in the AT&T earnings report for the second quarter of the year was $7.50 billion. This is an increase over the telecommunication company's operating income of $6.50 billion from the same period of the year prior.

AT&T earnings for the second quarter of 2019 also have revenue coming in at $45.00 billion . The company's revenue from the second quarter of the previous year was $39.00 billion. This is good news for T stock by beating out analysts' revenue estimate of $44.85 billion for the period.

AT&T notes that it saw losses to its subscriber counts during the second quarter of the year. This includes seeing a net loss of 778,000 premium TV subscribers. There was also a net loss of 168,000 DIRECTV NOW subscribers during the quarter.

T stock was up 3% as of Wednesday afternoon.

