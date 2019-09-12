Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Atrion Corporation ( ATRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ATRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.81% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $784.66, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATRI was $784.66, representing a -17.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $948.03 and a 25.75% increase over the 52 week low of $624.

ATRI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). ATRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATRI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF ( DWAQ )

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWAQ with an increase of 2.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATRI at 2.12%.