Atrion (ATRI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $792.10, changing hands as low as $791.04 per share. Atrion Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATRI's low point in its 52 week range is $601.30 per share, with $948.0275 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $790.10.
