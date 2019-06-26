ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.07, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $57.07, representing a -35.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.78 and a 10.05% increase over the 52 week low of $51.86.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) and AT&T Inc. ( T ). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -108.53%, compared to an industry average of 25.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.