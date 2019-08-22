Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Atmos Energy Corporation ( ATO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ATO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.08, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $111.08, representing a -0.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.43 and a 26.4% increase over the 52 week low of $87.88.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.23. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.4%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

iShares Trust ( SMMD )

ETF Series Solutions ( ACSI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an increase of 5.83% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4%.