Atmos Energy (ATO) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates by a Penny

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 68 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 1.4%. However, the reported earnings improved 6.3% from the prior-year figure. The year-over-year improvement in earnings is driven by the implementation of new rates and customer growth.





Total revenues of $485.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $701 million by 30.7%. Moreover, the figure was 13.6% lower than the year-ago total revenues of $562.2 million. The year-over-year decline in revenues was due to lower contribution from its distribution segment.: Revenues from the segment decreased 16.9% to $444.9 million from $535.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Distribution contribution margin increased to $305.4 million from $304.6 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by customer growth in its Mid-Tex division and new rates.: Revenues from the segment increased 16.8% to $149.2 million from $127.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven by increase in rates, and positive supply and demand dynamics in the Permian Basin.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote