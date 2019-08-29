Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) closed at $138.05, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TEAM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, TEAM is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.49 million, up 31.5% from the year-ago period.

TEAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.44% and +28.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TEAM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TEAM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TEAM has a Forward P/E ratio of 136.68 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.31, so we one might conclude that TEAM is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TEAM currently has a PEG ratio of 9.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

