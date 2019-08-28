Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Atlantica Yield plc ( AY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.05, the dividend yield is 6.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AY was $24.05, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.27 and a 37.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

AY is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). AY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports AY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 85.71%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.