Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ( AUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.04, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUB was $38.04, representing a -10.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.64 and a 43.66% increase over the 52 week low of $26.48.

AUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). AUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.85%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund ( GULF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GULF with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AUB at 3.16%.