Atlantia's investment in Alitalia may normalise relations with govt-Fitch

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said that the selection of infrastructure group Atlantia as a partner in the rescue of Alitalia suggested a potential normalisation of relationship with the Italian government.

The government and the infrastructure group controlled by the Benetton family have been at loggerheads for almost a year over the possible early termination of Atlantia's motorway concession after the deadly collapse of a motorway bridge.

In a report published on Wednesday, Fitch said an early termination of Atlantia's motorway concession without a compensation was unlikely.





