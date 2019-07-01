Atlantia says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession

Reuters





MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Monday that any revocation by the government of its motorway concession would require a compensation equal to the value of the contract.

The concession is worth a third of the group's core profits.

In a statement, Atlantia said it had not received any information on a transport ministry report, excerpts of which were published in Italians news media as evidence that the group had neglected maintenance on its network, including a bridge that collapsed in Genoa last year killing 43 people.