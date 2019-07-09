Atlanta Fed's Bostic: Officials debating merits, risks of 'hotter' economy

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is debating the risks and benefits of letting the U.S. economy run "a little hotter," balancing the good it could do for workers against the possibility it could end in a recession, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

"We do think about this in terms of our tools and how comfortable we should be letting the economy run a little hotter," Bostic said in an event at the Washington University in St. Louis.

Fed officials are widely expected to cut interest rates at their upcoming meeting in three weeks in response to the growing risks and uncertainties around international trade, as well as weak inflation in the U.S.

"We are definitely having a conversation about this," as officials consider when and whether to trim rates and by how much, Bostic said.

The fear is getting it wrong, and creating such a "hot" economy that inflation does surge. Some argue that is unlikely, and note that comparably low unemployment in the mid-90s continued without inflation because of improvements in productivity.

Productivity growth, however, has been weak in recent years, and Bostic said there are risks to pushing too far.

"There are risks there," he said. "When you are red hot, almost every time a recession ensues...There ends up being a false sense of resilience."