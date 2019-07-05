Athene Holding (ATH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.09, changing hands as high as $44.66 per share. Athene Holding Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATH's low point in its 52 week range is $37.20 per share, with $53.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.94.
