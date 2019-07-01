AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $33.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 5.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 24, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.02 billion, up 15.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $183.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.7% and +7.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. T is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.