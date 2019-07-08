AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $34.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 6.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.97%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.02 billion, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $183.33 billion, which would represent changes of +1.7% and +7.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.69, so we one might conclude that T is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow T in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.