AT&T (T) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AT&T (T) closed at $33.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.02 billion, up 15.47% from the year-ago period.

T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $183.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.99% and +7.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. T is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.91, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that T currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.