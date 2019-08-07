AT&T Invests in Illinois Infrastructure to Boost Network

AT&T Inc. T recently announced that it has invested more than $7.2 billion in its Illinois wireless and wired networks during 2011-2018, in an attempt to strengthen its market dominance. With these planned investments, the telecom giant aims to enhance reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for consumers and business houses. In 2018, the company made 1,751 wireless network upgrades in Illinois. It added new cell sites and increased network capacity.
The wireless carrier has improved critical services that support Public Safety and first responders using the FirstNet communications platform. Markedly, this platform has been built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority - an independent agency within the federal government. AT&T has also helped meet customers' needs mostly in rural areas by participating in the FCC's Connect America Fund.
Over the past five years, AT&T has invested around $145 billion in wireless and wireline networks, including capital investments and acquisitions of wireless spectrum and operations. Its fiber network is one of the nation's largest and connects more Internet of Things devices compared to any other provider in North America.
AT&T's wireless network covers more than 99% of Americans and is reportedly the fastest in the nation. Its LTE network reaches more than 400 million people in North America. Noteworthy network enhancements across Illinois in 2018 included making more than 1,712 capacity upgrades, adding four new cell sites, expanding 4G LTE to four cell sites, and improving 31 distributed antenna system networks.
AT&T has long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.5%. Driven by diligent execution of operational strategies, the stock has rallied 19% compared with the industry
's growth of 8.2% in the year-to-date period.
Further, AT&T is on track to deliver on all its 2019 priorities. It continues to pay down debt and remains confident to meet its year-end deleveraging goal. The company's FirstNet build is not only running ahead of schedule, it has become a driver of its wireless network leadership in speed, reliability and network performance. Also, it facilitates AT&T to have nationwide commercially available 5G coverage in the first half of 2020.
The company's 5G service involves utilization of millimeter wave spectrum for deployment in dense pockets, and in suburban and rural areas, it plans to deploy 5G on mid- and low-band spectrum holdings. It is building networks that enable fiber-based connectivity and LTE to work efficiently in parallel with 5G solutions, making the most of business transformation. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the industry include I.D. Systems, Inc. IDSY
, United States Cellular Corp. USM
and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ
, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
.
I.D. Systems has long-term earnings growth expectation of 30%.
U.S. Cellular surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 38.3%.
Verizon surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 2.6%. This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019
Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.
These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%
, +119%
and +164%
gains in as little as 1 month. Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY): Free Stock Analysis Report United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research