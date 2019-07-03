Quantcast

At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Gustavo Palencia

TEGUCIGALPA, July 3 (Reuters) - At least 26 people died after a lobster-fishing boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of Honduras during poor weather conditions, an armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday, in one of the country's worst-ever accidents at sea.

Forty-seven people were rescued after the accident near Puerto Lempira, said Jose Domingo Meza, the armed forces spokesman.

Another fishing boat capsized earlier in the day in the same region because of the poor weather, but all 49 people onboard were rescued, Meza said.

Honduras lobster exports generated $46 million in 2018, according to official data, and were sent mostly to the United States.





