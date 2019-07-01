ASX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: ASX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.07, changing hands as high as $4.27 per share. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ASX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.46 per share, with $5.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $4.26.
