Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software (ASUR) closed at $8.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of workforce management software had gained 9.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.36% in that time.

ASUR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, ASUR is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.64 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $105.07 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.45% and +18.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASUR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASUR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASUR has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means ASUR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ASUR has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASUR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.