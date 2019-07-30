Asure Software (ASUR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Asure Software (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.39, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of workforce management software had gained 11.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.

ASUR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.64 million, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $105.07 million, which would represent changes of +9.09% and +18.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASUR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.85% higher. ASUR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASUR has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means ASUR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.