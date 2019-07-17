Asure Software (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Asure Software (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.36, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of workforce management software had gained 28.69% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASUR as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ASUR to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.64 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

ASUR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $105.07 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.45% and +18.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASUR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASUR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASUR has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

It is also worth noting that ASUR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Delivery Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.