AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

AstroNova, Inc. ( ALOT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that ALOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.41, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALOT was $16.41, representing a -41.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.96 and a 10.88% increase over the 52 week low of $14.80.

ALOT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) and Fortinet, Inc. ( FTNT ). ALOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ALOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.54%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.