AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal in late-stage prostate cancer study

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its cancer drug Lynparza has met the main goal of a late-stage study in patients with metastatic prostate cancer and have certain genetic mutations.

The company said Lynparza was successful in making patients who have metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and who have HRR gene mutations live longer without the disease worsening, compared with the standard of care.

