AstraZeneca's Farxiga meets main goal of heart failure study

Aug 20 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday that its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of a late-stage study for the treatment of patients with heart failure.

Farxiga was successful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death or the worsening of heart failure when used along with the standard treatment in the DAPA-HF trial, the company said in a statement.

